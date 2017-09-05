Director Colin Trevorrow Leaves ‘Star Wars’: Episode IX!

More shocking news today regarding an upcoming Star Wars film and its intended director. Lucasfilm has announced that Colin Trevorrow, who was set to co-write and direct 2019’s Star Wars: Episode IX, has officially left the production.

The announcement came in the form of a post this afternoon on the official Star Wars website:

“Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX. “Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. “We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.”

Trevorrow was announced as the director for Episode IX all the way back in August 2015 and began writing the script with frequent collaborator Derek Connolly.

Last month, Lucasfilm announced that British writer Jack Thorne would be rewriting the script, with sources indicating the script needed a fresh pair of eyes.

Trevorrow made a splash with the 2012 independent film Safety Not Guaranteed before directing 2015’s massively successful Jurassic World.

After the negative reception of his film The Book of Henry, released earlier this summer, many began to question his suitability to direct the next Star Wars film.

This is the second high-profile change in directors on a Star Wars film after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were fired from the upcoming untitled Han Solo prequel film in June.

Legendary director Ron Howard quickly stepped in to take over and filming has been ongoing in London ever since, though the studio says much of Lord and Miller’s footage will still be used.

The next Star Wars film to hit theaters is Episode VIII, now officially known as Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which was written and directed by Looper‘s Rian Johnson. That film, which will be the last to feature the late Carrie Fisher, will hit theaters on December 15, 2019.