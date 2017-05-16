Dina Manzo’s Family Is Shocked By The Robbery And Wants Justice!

Dina Manzo’s entire family is super upset about the tragic and brutal home invasion this past weekend that left her and her boyfriend severely beaten. Albert Manzo revealed her family is “shocked by the sheer horror of it.”

Albert whose brother is Tommy Manzo, Dina’s estranged husband, said, “it’s a shock,”

The former Real Housewives Of New Jersey star said, “it’s so tragic. I’m sure Dina was traumatized.”

The couple went back to California where Dina has been living, and she is glad they are “well enough to fly back.”

As was previously reported on CI, Dina, 45, and David Cantin, 37, returned home to their luxury home they share in Holmdel, New Jersey, to find two men inside who rushed them as soon as they opened their door, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

One of the attackers hit Cantin several times with a baseball bat while the other man hit Dina “multiple times,” according to the District Attorney.

The masked thieves tied up the celebrity duo before making off with their personal belongings like cash and jewelry.

When Cantin was able to free himself, he called the police, and the Holmdel police and the detectives with the prosecutor’s office arrived on the crime scene.

The reality star and her entrepreneur husband were taken to a local hospital for injuries including a busted nose while Dina was treated for injuries to her face.

They were both treated and released.

Police continue to look for suspects, and neither Dina or Cantin have responded to calls for comment.

The couple is still visibly shaken by the traumatic event, and their lawyer said: “no one should ever have to go through what they did.” They are grateful to law enforcement, and everyone else involved who showed concern.