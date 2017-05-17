Dina Manzo And Her Boyfriend Flee New Jersey After Violent Home Invasion

According to new reports, after their terrifying home invasion and violent attack, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo and her boyfriend David Cantin decided to flee New Jersey.

One source close to the couple revealed that “They jumped on a plane back to California. They booked it out of here.”

We are not surprised they wanted to get away from the home that turned into their personal prison because of the robbers.

As fans may already know, Manzo and Cantin were in New Jersey for the weekend, in order to attend friend Teresa Giudice’s 7-year-old daughter Audriana’s first communion.

But, shockingly enough, after a day of celebration on Saturday, the pair returned to a home that was not as empty as they remembered leaving it.

As soon as they entered the Holmdel residency, they realized a burglary was in process.

Before Dina or her millionaire boyfriend managed to call the police, the burglars attacked them.

The man was severely hit with a baseball bat multiple times by one of the robbers while the other punched Manzo in the face.

The couple got tied up and blindfolded, time when the robbers made off with cash and jewelry.

Fortunately enough, the attackers spared their lives and later on, the man managed to release himself and called the police.

Manzo and Cantin were rushed to the hospital where they were treated for their facial injuries and released soon after.

Now, Manzo’s brother, Chris Laurta has confirmed that his reality TV star sister left New Jersey, adding that she is doing much better.

“She’s back in California now, and seems to be OK.”