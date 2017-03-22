FREE NEWSLETTER
Difficult Celine Dion Acts Like A Diva While Mentoring Gwen Stefani On The Voice!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/22/2017
gwen stefani celine dionSource: eonline.com

Although stars stop by The Voice all the time, according to insiders on set, Celine Dion was the epitome of diva behavior when she appeared on the show as Gwen Stefani’s mentor.

The source explained that as soon as the singer arrived, she acted like she owned the place!

“Celine acted like she was a superstar the moment she walked on set to tape her episodes.”

Furthermore, she was too arrogant to interact with the production crew and was rather mean.

“She was extremely entitled and was just not friendly or welcoming to the production crew at all!”

Aside from her overall attitude, the star also complained about everything and was really difficult when it came to filming, not to mention that she also brought her whole squad on The Voice set.

“She got the royal treatment and, of course, brought an entire entourage of people with her,” the insider revealed. “She had to do several retakes and complained about everything from her hair and make-up, to the outfit that was chosen for her.”

However, it seems like Dion’s pairing with judge Gwen Stefani was a good decision because, according to a reliable source, Stefani is also labeled as a diva this season.

“Gwen used to be everyone’s favorite and now a lot of people can’t stand her because sometimes she acts like she owns the show and they are lucky to have her,” a source claimed.

You can watch The Voice on ABC every Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c.

Did you expect Celine Dion to be such a diva while filming for the singing show?

Post Views: 1,800


3 Comments

Pat Lazzari
03/22/2017 at 4:04 pm
Jealousy will get you no where Miss Wendy


Ma
03/22/2017 at 3:54 pm
What is it with Gwen’s hair. Weird do’s. She is naturally beautiful but would be more so if she would lose the crazy hair.


Wendy Williams
03/22/2017 at 2:21 pm
I am so over Gwen. Love Blake, needs a different girl with less baggage. Dont propose. Stay single for awhile. Please..


