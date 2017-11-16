Diddy Spends $100K With T.I. At Ace Of Diamonds Strip Club During Wild Party; How Does Tiny Feel About This? – Check Out The Crazy Video!

Diddy stopped with T.I. by the Ace of Diamonds strip club and they brought a bag full of cash and spent $100,000 on strippers! Check out all the juicy details about their outing together and see if this made Tiny jealous or not.

Diddy visited the Ace of Diamonds strip club in West Hollywood on November 14, and he brought with him a grocery bag full of one dollar bills!

Watch this MOVIE!!!! MORE LIFE!!!! #frenchvanillaciroc @princejdc @frenchmontana A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Nov 14, 2017 at 10:42pm PST

Joining Diddy was his son Justin Coombs and T.I. as well.

Now here comes the big question: is Tiny pissed off at T.I. for attending?

It was earlier reported that T.I. and Tiny were working things out between each other, but perhaps this will be the last straw.

Not only did Diddy bring the cash, he reportedly spent around $100,000 on strippers, and shared 60 bottles of Ciroc with everyone else in the club.

Diddy’s visit seems to have found its way onto an Instagram video that appears to be one long ad for his French Vanilla Ciroc.

On November 4, Diddy announced that he was changing his name (again), this time to Brother Love.

Twitter mercilessly roasted his new moniker. While you are wondering what weird name the Artist Formerly Known As Diddy will choose for himself next, we can’t help but wonder if Tiny will react to this outing.