FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kandi burruss t.i. tiny remy ma angelina jolie halsey jennifer aniston bella hadid tamar braxton beyonce kim zolciak blac chyna amber heard vicki gunvalson Eniko Parrish kevin hart adam levine tameka cottle khloe kardashian kanye west corinne olympios mel b kris jenner
Home » Entertainment

Diddy Spends $100K With T.I. At Ace Of Diamonds Strip Club During Wild Party; How Does Tiny Feel About This? – Check Out The Crazy Video!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/16/2017
0
0


Diddy Spends $100K With T.I. At Ace Of Diamonds Strip Club During Wild Party; How Does Tiny Feel About This - Check Out The Crazy Video!Source: bet.com

Diddy stopped with T.I. by the Ace of Diamonds strip club and they brought a bag full of cash and spent $100,000 on strippers! Check out all the juicy details about their outing together and see if this made Tiny jealous or not.

Diddy visited the Ace of Diamonds strip club in West Hollywood on November 14, and he brought with him a grocery bag full of one dollar bills!

 

Watch this MOVIE!!!! MORE LIFE!!!! #frenchvanillaciroc @princejdc @frenchmontana

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

Joining Diddy was his son Justin Coombs and T.I. as well.

Now here comes the big question: is Tiny pissed off at T.I. for attending?

It was earlier reported that T.I. and Tiny were working things out between each other, but perhaps this will be the last straw.

Not only did Diddy bring the cash, he reportedly spent around $100,000 on strippers, and shared 60 bottles of Ciroc with everyone else in the club.

Diddy’s visit seems to have found its way onto an Instagram video that appears to be one long ad for his French Vanilla Ciroc.

 

On November 4, Diddy announced that he was changing his name (again), this time to Brother Love.

Advertisement

Twitter mercilessly roasted his new moniker. While you are wondering what weird name the Artist Formerly Known As Diddy will choose for himself next, we can’t help but wonder if Tiny will react to this outing.

Post Views: 0

Read more about t.i. tiny diddy

Advertisement

You may also like
Bernice Burgos Cast In Drake Clothing Line Campaign: Tiny Harris Hopes The Exes Reignite Their Romance To Keep T.I From Straying
11/15/2017
Officially Back Together Tiny Harris And T.I. Bonding Over Xscape Reunion – He Loves That She’s So Independent!
11/15/2017
Tiny Harris Rocks High Ponytail Like Beyonce In Photos With T.I.’s Little Princess Baby Heiress
11/15/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *