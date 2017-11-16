Diddy And T.I. Drop $100K At Ace Of Diamonds Club — Will Tiny Be Mad After Watching The Video?

Tameka “Tiny” Harris and her husband, T.I., have reconciled, but that has not stopped the ATL star from spending over $100,000 at a strip club with media mogul Diddy who briefly went as Brother Love last week.

In case you have not been able to keep up with Sean Combs, Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy — well, he tried once more to change his name and later said it was a joke.

Last night, the business mogul took over Ace of Diamonds strip club in West Hollywood, California where he made it rain like never before.

Accompanied by T.I. and his son, Justin Coombs, the men showed up with grocery bags full of dollar bills and showered exotic dancers with them.

Diddy shared a clip where T.I. and his child were having the time of their lives pouring 60 bottles of CÎROC.

He captioned it: “We tore the roof off @therealaceofdiamondsla last night!! Nobody gives you a luxury experience like us!! Shoutout to my son @princeJDC, he is out here carrying on tradition!! Working, building these relationships and getting to the bag!! Watch this!! @Ciroc.”

T.I. was probably paid to promote the brand of eau-de-vie vodka, and Tiny is happy he is getting his money.

A source shared: “The spark between Tiny and Tip has been reignited, and she has got her mojo back. TIP finds nothing sexier than a woman who’s self-confident and in demand, and Tiny is checking all the boxes right now. She is back to being the woman he first fell in love with, and he is more attracted to her than ever right now.”

Watch this MOVIE!!!! MORE LIFE!!!! #frenchvanillaciroc @princejdc @frenchmontana A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Nov 14, 2017 at 10:42pm PST

The person added: “Tiny and T.I. have never had the kind of relationship where she puts a whole lot of rules on him; that would never work. She has always given him a lot of leniency when it comes to other women, and that is still true. She does not tell him he cannot check out other attractive women — she will even point them out to him sometimes! And she is even cool with him talking to other women. He is always working with new artists, and she just has to trust that he will not cross the line.”

T.I. and Tiny are pushing their brand to new heights.