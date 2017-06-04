Did Tyga Diss Kylie Jenner In His New Track?

Did Tyga just diss Kylie in his new track? Fans seem to think so. The rapper just released a new song called, Playboy, on Saturday, June 3rd and his followers think the lyrics are taking subtle shots at his old flame.

In his rap he writes, ‘She’s a superstar /She’s got it bad for me / If I hang up, she call right back to me/You cut her legs off / She crawls right back to me / I call it playboy tenacity.’

There may be some drama between the rapper and the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star, but Kim doesn’t appear to think so.

On the Andy Cohen show two weeks ago on the 29th of May, Kim K said there hadn’t been any problems with the past couple since.

She said she was pleased with how everything turned out and felt Tyga is ‘not a bad person.’

As CI readers know, Tyga, 27, and Jenner, 19, broke up their four-year relationship earlier in the year.

The rap star moved out of the reality star’s $6 million home in the Hidden Hills of California.

A source revealed after their initial break up that Tyga was Jenner’s first love and the shattered romance made her super sad initially.

Be that as it may, she has appeared to move on completely.

Not long after Tyga left her home, in fact just two weeks after their break up, Jenner moved on to the rapper Travis Scott.

A friend of Travis said to the press Kylie and Scott are the ‘real deal.’

The 19-year-old reality star and the rapper went public with their romance on the 25th of April when they were seen cuddling up together at an NBA game.

Despite the fact that their fling is now in the public’s eye – including at Coachella this year – they have managed to keep their relationship off of their respective social media accounts.

However, just the other day, the couple was seen outside of Travis’ home in L.A., and the rapper was grabbing Jenner’s bottom like it was something that belonged to him.