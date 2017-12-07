FREE NEWSLETTER
Did Travis Scott Ditch Pregnant Kylie Jenner? She Is Starting To Wonder If ‘Having His Baby Is A Huge Mistake’

Brandon Fitch Posted On 12/07/2017
It looks like Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott is not keeping his promises at all when it comes to his daddy duties, according to Radar Online. Check out what the online magazine just revealed about their relationship.

A source close to Kylie claimed that she is having a meltdown at the moment because Travis does not seem to care at all about her and her pregnancy. This seems to be making her ‘completely manic.’

 

The insider also continued saying that ‘She is really starting to wonder if having his baby is a huge mistake because she hates life right now.’

The same source went on to say that ‘Travis is everywhere but with Kylie right now. She followed him on tour while he was in Boston, London, and even Las Vegas. But she just can’t do it anymore.’

The source close to Ky also told Radar Online that ‘And instead of giving up his fame to be there for her and the baby on the way, he is doing more shows than he ever did and he also left for Chicago two days ago after she begged him to remain in L.A. with her.’

 

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

Kylie is currently hiding from the press’ eyes, and she is not having the best days of her life.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian may be preparing to go into hiding just like Kylie has been doing for the past weeks.

Sources also say that she is beginning to look super pregnant and that she won’t be able to hide it for much longer anymore. We really hope that the rumors are not true and Kylie and Travis are doing fine these days, especially if she is expecting his baby.

3 Comments

Ja bru
12/07/2017 at 12:10 pm
Reply

This is what happens when you are a no good person I can’t call these people women or ladies cuz a real woman and a real lady would not act the way they do a real woman a real lady doesn’t jump from one man to another than you have a baby or let a man pee on you in record it and a real woman or real lady is not a homewrecker welcome to the world of reality not your reality of TV. Y’all deserve what you get for y’all to a bunch of dumbasses


Lucinda Shankle
12/07/2017 at 11:59 am
Reply

Kylie, Travis has been trying to get you to go out and you want hide in house that is going to give that baby mental complex you to vain and unnatural I don’t blame him you sounding like a trip and he has to work, hope you don’t do him like you did Tygra use and throw away grow up young lady hire you a baby sitter…get out of the house!!!


Bea
12/07/2017 at 11:49 am
Reply

Superficial personalties always lose out to reality.


