Did The Weeknd Shade Selena Gomez In His New Message?

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/11/2017
Is The Weeknd Taking shading Selena Gomez with a new post? He posted a clip that has all his fans convinced that he’s referring to his breakup.

As exciting and lovely as it is to see Justin Bieber and Selena back together, it’s tough to imagine what The Weeknd is going through.

 

In his latest Instagram story, The Weeknd shared a brief clip of a treeline at night as his track Tell Your Friends played in the background.

The lyrics say ‘They told me not to fall in love, that sh*t is pointless.’ Is he subtly shading Selena?

This post comes just one day after Sel liked a photo of The Weeknd, driving fans into a frenzy.

Sel liked a photo featuring Abel wishing his pal French Montana a happy birthday during a night of fun.

Afterward, fans were pretty divided over what the gesture could mean. And many were pretty angry with Selena for choosing to subtly reach out to her ex that way.

‘Selena get your sh*t together you can’t have both,’ one wrote. ‘You get our feelings mixed up.’

 

As for Justin and Selena’s revamped romance, it seems that she’s been really impressed by his commitment to avoiding all the mistakes they’ve made in the past this time around.

‘Selena is blown away by Justin’s new integrity,’ according to a source.

‘Since they’ve reunited, Justin now keeps every promise he makes and is doing everything he says he is going to do. Selena feels secure in their relationship because he is making it easy for her to trust him completely.’

