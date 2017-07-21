Did The Weeknd Cheat On Selena Gomez With Irish Model Ava Van Rose? 26-Year-Old Woman Known For ‘Loving The Crew’

The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), is being accused of cheating on Selena Gomez once again. This time with a 26-year-old Irish model Ava Van Rose. The evidence against him is pretty believable.

From the outside Selena Gomez and The Weeknd seem to be all smiles, but who knows what’s going on in reality. The singer was recently in Dublin, Ireland for a music festival and reportedly asked glamour model Ava Van Rose to party with him and his crew — what happened after that is up for debate.

Van Rose, who is known for hanging with celebrities like The Weeknd’s mentor (Drake), was reportedly invited to the Westbury Hotel where the musician and friends were staying to hang out before Longitude Festival. After the performances were over, the artist’s crew invited Ava and her friends back to the penthouse suite for an after party.

That’s where things get blurry. Apparently, the mother of three insinuated that she slept with the star and was given a V.I.P pass to come to the headlining show on July 15.

Ava even released photos of the exclusive ticket and what seems to be a very pixelated picture of what’s supposed to be The Weeknd in his birthday suit.

Source: The Irish Sun

Stans of the couple are now split on whether the person appearing in the image is The Weeknd or not. A few fans insist that it’s actually an XO crew member that goes by the name of Hyghly.

Either way, many people think that infidelity is imminent when it comes to The Weeknd who glorifies drug use, threesomes, and well, leaving his girl back home.

Bella Hadid’s fans already think that since Selena hooked up with The Weeknd so soon after the breakup, she’s in for some bad karma. Do you think the couple will last?