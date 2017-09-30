Did The Kardashians Get Pregnant Together To Boost ‘KUWTK’ Season 14 Ratings?

There’s a new rumor circulating that insinuates it wasn’t a coincidence that Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian are pregnant and having babies simultaneously. In fact, the rumor is that momager Kris Jenner orchestrated the pregnancies in order to boost tanking ratings of the family’s reality television series Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK).

Those on the Internet who are promoting the rumors have pointed to several details that they say indicates there is a pregnancy plot behind the latest developments.

Season 14 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered with a ten-year anniversary special on September 24, 201, and returns with its second episode on October 2, 2017. Many on social media networks are finding it rather coincidental that as the same time the new season is airing, three of the five girls are pregnant.

Some believe that Kris Jenner planned for the girls to get pregnant and timed the announcements by leaking it to the press for the sole purpose of boosting Season 14’s ratings.

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s surrogate are all pregnant at the same time?

Kris: I’m getting some more 10 percents! pic.twitter.com/AaDPZ6vG6H — Jamie Lynn Vest (@_CallMeJamie) September 26, 2017

People also point to the fact that the Kardashian clan always control what’s in the news, and they find it very odd that not only did Kim Kardashian’s surrogate pregnancy story leak but the story of Kylie’s pregnancy and Khloe’s also accidentally leaked.

To have three pregnancies and they were all leaked to the press by an anonymous source is a bit unusual for the media conglomerate that is Kris Jenner. Is it possible that the Kardashians, under the helm of Kris Jenner, would actually use pregnancies as a plot for the series?

The idea of creating new life and using babies as a ploy to boost television ratings and increase profits sounds a bit extreme. For many though, they think it’s right in line with what the Kardashians would do.

For the record; however, whenever the Kardashians or Jenner girls are in the news, there are people who claim that it was really a publicity stunt or something done for ratings. When Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint, many didn’t believe she had truly been the victim of a violent crime.

What do you think? Do you think it was a freak coincidence of nature that Kim has hired a surrogate and Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are both reportedly pregnant or do you think it is a conspiracy or plan conjured up by Kris Jenner to boost Keeping Up With The Kardashian ratings?