Did Taylor Swift’s Brother Austin Throw Shade At Katy Perry’s VMAs Opening Monologue? Check Out The Juicy Details!

It looks like Taylor Swift’s brother, Austin may have joined in on the shade party surrounding his sister. He may have dissed Katy Perry with his telling photo from the 2017 VMAs.

Just like Taylor’s new music video, her brother Austin Swift may have just become king of subliminal messages.

Not all heroes wear capes. #bananaman @jackantonoff A post shared by Austin Swift (@austinkingsleyswift) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

On the same night of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, Austin, who wasn’t in attendance, posted a photo of Jack Antonoff eating a banana in the crowd, during Katy Perry‘s opening monologue.

When the MTV cameras panned to Antonoff — who wrote Taylor’s comeback hit, LWYMMD — Twitter had a field day with how ‘bored’ he appeared; which led fans to believe he purposely seemed uninterested to shade Katy.

Taylor and Katy have some Bad Blood between them for a very long time. The fans believed that Antonoff was shading Katy for his pal, Taylor who wasn’t there.

What actually gave fans the hint that Austin potentially shaded Katy, was his caption.

‘Not all heroes wear capes,’ Austin wrote, explicitly praising Antonoff for his banana-eating actions.

Tay’s fans flooded the comment section under the funny picture with lots of hilarious applause.

Instagram users pointed out the ironic timing of Antonoff’s snack break and claimed it was to shade Katy.

Anyway, Austin kept all fans guessing without any mention of Katy in his post.

Although Tay skipped out on the 2017 VMAs, she still made a major splash at the show with the world premiere of her music video.

Some say that the track is a direct hit at her foes Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Another hint that Taylor’s new video was all about her Kimye feud came on August 28.

The singer took to Tumblr, where she actually liked fan posts that applauded her for taking down the power couple. However, the music video seems to call out some of her other celeb spats as well.