Did Taylor Swift Rip Off Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’ Album’s Intro And Font?

Taylor Swift may have reclaimed the number one spot on Billboard, but some people are accusing the Grammy-award singer of ripping off Kanye West. Taylor releases Reputation on November 10, 2017, but the album’s font and introduction to her second single “Ready For It,” are being compared to Kanye’s 2013 album Yeezus. Fans of both artists are comparing the music on social media and engaging in a heated debate.

The Ringer’s Andrew Gruttadaro described Yeezus’ album as having a “manufactured percussion” sound and many Kanye fans felt the sound was signature to Kanye’s album.

The question now is whether Taylor Swift purposely set out to recreate the sound and if so why. Some on social media are accusing Swift of not having original ideas, while others suggest she did it to get back at Kanye due to their long-standing feud. You may listen to both intros in question below and decide whether you feel they are similar or different.

Some on social media are accusing Swift of not having original ideas, while others suggest she did it to get back at Kanye due to their long-standing feud. You may listen to both intros in question below and decide whether you feel they are similar or different.

TS' Ready for it vs. kanye's hell of a life pic.twitter.com/OEXxKqQLcA — Em (@imanyuwel) September 3, 2017

As Swift is known for writing music that takes aim at her ex-boyfriends, it’s no surprise that she would create an album that addresses the most significant controversies taking place in her life.

Some are suggesting that Swift not only intended to make an album that sounded like Kanye’s but created the album as a way of getting back at him.

Fans have compared the intro for “Ready For It” with Kanye’s songs “I’m In It,” “On Sight,” “New Slaves,” and the 2010 song “Hell Of A Life.” Some users even called “Ready For It” “Kidz Bop Yeezus.”

The social media outcry doesn’t stop at comparing musical intros. They have also taken issue with the font that Swift chose for her merchandise and the Reputation album cover.

Taylor Swift's new line of merchandise is compared to Kanye West's https://t.co/MBKJ5WuuzD pic.twitter.com/mo4sxVgKCu — TAXI (@designtaxi) September 3, 2017

TAYLOR SWIFT STOLE KANYE'S OLD ENGLISH FONT oh ooooooooh — coffee (@gabriellemmusic) August 23, 2017

This sounds like Taylor swift listened to Yeezus and said "I can do that" but made it trash pic.twitter.com/5nLI3SzwpA — KTT (@KanyeToThe) September 3, 2017

What do you think about the drama? Are fans reading too much into the similarities? Is it natural for artists’ to influence one another?

Advertisement

What’s interesting to note is that Swift used Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy” in “Look What You Made Me Do.” The riff was so strong and easily identified that she shared writing credits. Should Taylor share writing credits with Kanye too?