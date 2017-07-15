Did T.I. Just Admit That He Cheated On Tiny Harris With Bernice Burgos?

T.I. and his estranged wife Tiny Harris have had cheating rumors going on for months, but did the rapper finally and officially confirm them? Did he ever say that he was unfaithful to his wife? Check out the plain facts.

T.I. appears to have confirmed the fact that he cheated on the Xscape singer in a heartfelt and lengthy message that he posted online alongside a bunch of photos of the two of them together on her 42 birthday on July 14.

He admitted that he messed up their marriage and he also said that their relationship supersedes fidelity.

His admission had his fans claiming that he may have officially confirmed that he was unfaithful to Tiny though he went on to admit that the twosome is now finally in a good place after Tiny filed for divorce back in December.

7/14 a QUEEN was born! #HappyBirthdayTiny #CancerSeason #TinyDay #HappyBirthday #July14th ♋👑💎💜😍 A post shared by 👑Team Tameka 'Tiny' Harris👑 (@tinyprettyhustle) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:05pm PDT

T.I. called Tiny one of his best friends and he also revealed the fact that even if now they are separated, and their marriage is officially ended, he actually doesn’t want to see their split and their upcoming divorce as an official breakup.

‘While most of these nosey, no business having, overly-opinionated, fake caring a** people would see it as a break-up… I see it differently,’ he said about their impending divorce.

He also instead that instead of breaking up, they’re evolving their relationship into one that ‘supersedes fidelity, physical presence, or any other disagreement we may have faced.’

‘What we have is stronger than the bulls**t & for that I’m thankful,’ he continued in his lengthy birthday message for Tiny, who he first began dating 17 years ago.

In the end T.I. signed off his Instagram message ‘with eternal love, respect, and admiration.’ He also referred to Tiny as Mrs. H, despite the fact that the couple is separated. T.I. seems to have cheated on Tiny with Bernice Burgos and the rumors started before Harris filed for divorce.