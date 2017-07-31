Did T.I And Tiny Just Confirm They’re Back Together? Rapper Posts “Happy 7th Anniversary Mrs. H”

It’s very common and expected for exes to stay friends after they break up — especially when you share as many kids and have been together for as long as T.I and Tiny Harris has. However, what’s not predicted is for you to wish your alleged soon-to-be ex-wife a happy wedding anniversary.

It was nearing the end of 2016 when news broke that there was trouble in paradise for the Harris’. Rumors of infidelity on both sides ran wild in the media leading up to the longtime couple allegedly preparing to file for divorce.

Tiny moved out of the house and it seemed like the marriage was over in the epic series finale of “T.I and Tiny: Family Hustle” where the music super couple had a nasty exchange of words at a final sit down.

Since then, Bernice Burgos has been accused of being one of the rapper’s love interests (which she has denied by claiming they were only speaking for a movie role) and Tiny has reunited with her girl group Xscape.

But recently, T.I and Tiny have been spotted together, from birthday parties to family trips. In addition to hanging out with and without the kids, the two have shown each other lots of love online.

July 31 is the day that they were wed seven years ago and the “Ant Man” actor made sure to let the world know.

In an Instagram post, Tip writes: “Happy 7th Anniversary Mrs H. Looking at these pics Seems like the time flew by. Never a dull moment… Everyday we LIT!!!! Stay Making this Family shit look sexy. They ain’t never seen shit like US!!!!

Can’t expect nobody to understand this thing of ours… it’s unfathomable to most. Through the good & bad we stay up,whether right or wrong we gon RIDE!!! That’s all I can ask for. With all my love… Mr.H.”

The post received comments asking if they officially decided to stay together but it seems like the upload speaks for itself.

Many argue that it’s none of the public’s business if they stay together or not, but others brought up that the reality stars made it the viewer’s business when they decided to base the entire last season around the split.

Some are calling out Tiny and T.I for lying about marital issues to get TV ratings. Do you think that the issues were real or just for show?