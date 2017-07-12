FREE NEWSLETTER
Did ‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Just Reveal Why Thomas Ravenel Still Has Full Custody?

Suzy Kerr Posted On 07/12/2017
Did 'Southern Charm' Star Kathryn Dennis Just Reveal Why Thomas Ravenel Still Has Full Custody?Source: Bravo

Kathryn Dennis dropped a major bombshell during the Southern Charm reunion. After checking into rehab for substance abuse last summer, Dennis revealed that she broke her sobriety after returning to Charleston. Is this why a judge awarded Dennis’ ex-husband, Thomas Ravenel, full custody?

According to the reports, Andy Cohen pressed Dennis about drinking with her Southern Charm co-stars during the reunion. Cohen asked Dennis why she bought a margarita during the cast trip to Key West. Dennis admitted that she ordered the drink but claimed that she didn’t take a sip of the beverage. She then played off the incident by saying her sobriety is because of marijuana, not alcohol.

“My sobriety is for marijuana!” Dennis shared. “That was my problem. That was my drug of choice or whatever you want to call it.”

Dennis added that she takes a breathalyzer test twice a day to prove her sobriety. The Southern Charm star fought a nasty custody battle with Ravenel over their two children – Kensie, 3, and St. Julien, 1. A judge recently sided with Ravenel and awarded him full custody of the kids. Dennis is only allowed restricted visitation rights until she maintains her sobriety over the long term.

Of course, the custody battle wasn’t settled when the Southern Charm reunion was filmed. In fact, many fans wondered how things would shake out between Ravenel and Dennis given their heated court battles. Dennis was under a lot of legal restrictions during the reunion and wasn’t allowed to talk about certain things. This is one reason why Dennis was hesitant to answer some questions, though admitting to drinking definitely didn’t help her case.

Although Dennis is clearly still dealing with a lot of issues, she has been spending some time with her children. Ahead of the reunion special, Dennis shared a few photos on social media of her and her kids enjoying a night together. At the same time, Landon Clements assured fans that this reunion is a lot different than last season’s drama-filled affair.

“This reunion was much better than the last one. The last one was a little scary, but this one was I think everyone’s really growing up and is articulating their thoughts and opinions and able to at least sort of sit down to the mediation table,” Clements explained.

Fortunately, Dennis and Ravenel have signed off on their new custody agreement that grants him full rights to the kids. As long as Dennis keeps her life in check, things should be pretty smooth sailing from here on out.

The Southern Charm reunion continues Monday night on Bravo.

4 Comments

Rebecca
07/13/2017 at 12:00 pm
KD has no one to blame but herself for the situation she finds herself in. Please don’t be taken in by her BS. She’ll lie about anything to get her way. She has no interest in being a mother to those poor children, its her way to TRav’s money. She chose drugs over her kids. Sorry…I see no change in her!!


    Jean
    07/20/2017 at 8:52 am
    You make a decision on something you saw on tv you don’t know what’s really going on and people can change get a life

Carolyn Ruttenberg
07/13/2017 at 7:54 am
Kathryn should obtain an Rx from a medical marijuana MD. The way she’s been treated, she may be suffering from PTSD thanks to T. Ravenel’s alcoholism clearly evident. He was arrested for possession of 500 grams of cocaine & did rehab in AZ, Kathryn did rehab in CA, cuz the ACA allows addicts beds when available; under the ACA these hospitals do NOT charge cuz they’re Non-profit. Why isn’t The.Ravenel getting drug tests for alcoholism at least? In my view S.Carolina is punishing the mother & allowing the alcoholic father have full custody?? Thank God I don’t live there; Landon needs to Google the ACA so she doesn’t continue to denegrate those in need of medical marijuana but Thomas Ravenel must be tested be for alcohol abuse as well as cocaine abuse. Fight for yourself Kathryn, the entire west coast to Alaska and Hawaii have at least legalized marijuana for medical reasons & includes PTSD!!


Bonita Love
07/12/2017 at 8:15 pm
My heart goes out to Kathryn. Anyone can see the difference in her this season. To tear a mother away from her children is an atrocity. I bet that judge was a friend of the Ravenel family, or something like that, because this just doesn’t smell right. You need to know that SC, where I also reside, almost always leans in the mother’s favor. My ex-husband beat me for the 7 years we were together, and one time hurt our son…but he still got visitation rights! My point is that you have to do something more horrible than that to lose custody of your children. That’s why I think something underhanded was going on with that judge.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *