Did ‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Just Reveal Why Thomas Ravenel Still Has Full Custody?

Kathryn Dennis dropped a major bombshell during the Southern Charm reunion. After checking into rehab for substance abuse last summer, Dennis revealed that she broke her sobriety after returning to Charleston. Is this why a judge awarded Dennis’ ex-husband, Thomas Ravenel, full custody?

According to the reports, Andy Cohen pressed Dennis about drinking with her Southern Charm co-stars during the reunion. Cohen asked Dennis why she bought a margarita during the cast trip to Key West. Dennis admitted that she ordered the drink but claimed that she didn’t take a sip of the beverage. She then played off the incident by saying her sobriety is because of marijuana, not alcohol.

“My sobriety is for marijuana!” Dennis shared. “That was my problem. That was my drug of choice or whatever you want to call it.”

Dennis added that she takes a breathalyzer test twice a day to prove her sobriety. The Southern Charm star fought a nasty custody battle with Ravenel over their two children – Kensie, 3, and St. Julien, 1. A judge recently sided with Ravenel and awarded him full custody of the kids. Dennis is only allowed restricted visitation rights until she maintains her sobriety over the long term.

Of course, the custody battle wasn’t settled when the Southern Charm reunion was filmed. In fact, many fans wondered how things would shake out between Ravenel and Dennis given their heated court battles. Dennis was under a lot of legal restrictions during the reunion and wasn’t allowed to talk about certain things. This is one reason why Dennis was hesitant to answer some questions, though admitting to drinking definitely didn’t help her case.

Although Dennis is clearly still dealing with a lot of issues, she has been spending some time with her children. Ahead of the reunion special, Dennis shared a few photos on social media of her and her kids enjoying a night together. At the same time, Landon Clements assured fans that this reunion is a lot different than last season’s drama-filled affair.

“This reunion was much better than the last one. The last one was a little scary, but this one was I think everyone’s really growing up and is articulating their thoughts and opinions and able to at least sort of sit down to the mediation table,” Clements explained.

Fortunately, Dennis and Ravenel have signed off on their new custody agreement that grants him full rights to the kids. As long as Dennis keeps her life in check, things should be pretty smooth sailing from here on out.

The Southern Charm reunion continues Monday night on Bravo.