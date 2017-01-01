Did Sofia Richie Just Diss Alexander Wang out of Nowhere?

Fashion fans were at least confused of what was going on, considering no one realized there was any sort of feud between the two. This is why the gesture was perceived as odd.

People not only did not understand what happened to start such a savage shade throwing but were simply shocked when they read the rude comment. On Friday, Sofia Richie decided to leave a rather unsalted comment on one of Alexander Wang’s Instagram pictures. The blonde model was not shy at all with the vocabulary she used, swearing without any problems.

The confusing comment simply read: “F*ck YOU and your collection,” and the photo that ‘fell victim’ to the savage treatment was one of R. Kelly and supermodel Anna Ewers.

But after some time of panicky gossip on social media, the followers and fans learned that the rude comment was, in fact, nothing more than a joke – from someone with a really odd sense of humor, we assume. On the other hand, both Sofia and Alexander might have a strange sense of humor considering the whole debacle might have been an inside joke not many people were aware of.

Both persons involved took to their social media platforms to clear the misunderstanding and assure everybody that there was no feud between them.

The designer shared a picture that showed them wrestling playfully, captioning it: “When you dis me on IG” That’s hilarious! Their friendship is so endearing and they seem to have a lot of fun together, even when trolling their followers.

Later on, Sofia chose to post the exact same picture on her Instagram, with the caption: “Hashed 😂😂 love you @alexwangny #takeajokepeople” Aw…

So as it turns out, Lionel Richie’s daughter doesn’t actually have any beef with anyone.

It would have been quite weird for her to diss the designer just like that, out of nowhere, but you never know nowadays. Still, we are happy there is no conflict.