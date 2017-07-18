Did Rob Kardashian Offer Money To Chyna’s Side-Piece Ferrari To Go Away?

The drama just keeps on getting thicker! As CI readers know, the Rob/Chyna calamity has been deepening all the time, with new players added to the game and new problems added to the mix. So, why not chalk up another one on the board?

Ferrari, aka Rarri True, has become famous for being Blac Chyna’s fling and the Atlanta rapper is now offering up some new information that is surprising, to say the least.

During an interview with 107.5 WCGI, Rarri claimed Rob attempted to pay him $1 million to stay away from the mother of his child.

Yes, that’s right, 1$ million.

And what could be a worse proposition than that?

Let’s say Ferrari took the money; there would be nothing stopping him from going back to her anyway!

And surely Chyna would be grossed out by the news that Rob could’ve been so meek.

However, the rapper is claiming the offer of money actually happened.

When talking about his role in the feud, he claimed, “it’s honestly deeper than what people think. There was a proposition made. He promised a million plus – tax-free.”

The rapper went on to state it wasn’t the first time the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star attempted to persuade him to stay away.

Apparently, the reality star offered him $500,000 at first, and Rarri simply said,”Stop it.”

As CI readers know, all these salacious details come just one week after Chyna threatened both Rob and Ferrari with legal action if they didn’t stop posting “revenge porn.”

When speaking to TMZ, the rapper commented on the sheer ridiculousness of it, from his point of view anyway. He stated, “I think it’s weak, honestly. I don’t believe it was Chyna’s actions to send that off to me. The people who represent her, the individuals who are going to represent her (were the ones to send it).”