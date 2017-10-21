Did Rob Kardashian Get $100K Weight Loss Surgery To Slim Down? Blac Chyna Claims He Did

It looks like Blac Chyna has a wealth of Kardashian secrets and she’s not afraid to tell them.

More lawsuit claims are being revealed from Rob Kardashian’s ex as now she’s targeting him saying that he is having very specific weight loss procedures that cause him to gradually lose weight while he’s claiming to be going the exercise and diet route.

In the lawsuit, Chyna refutes Rob’s claims that she had extensive work done right after their daughter Dream was born. She does admit to having some work done but not to the extent that Rob was making it seem. She also went on to mention that these allegations have made a negative impact on her reputation and career.

Due to specific weight loss, diet and fitness deals she had during this time, she was negatively impacted by Rob releasing such information. It’s easy to see why this would be a problem. One can’t really effectively market flat tummy tea if the reason your own tummy is flat is due to liposuction.

Rob’s weight gain has been a concern of his family’s for quite some time. While he was with Chyna, he did manage to shed some pounds the old fashioned way through diet and exercise. But it is said in light of their recent drama, feuds and allegations, his heartbreak is causing him to turn to booze and food. Some speculate this is why he’s actually going through with this procedure so he can gradually get the weight he continues to gain taken off. This doesn’t however, naturally improve his health on the inside.

It seems that his depression fuels the uptick in his caloric intake which further spurs on his cravings which he has a hard time managing. It then becomes a cycle as he feels defeated and doesn’t want to put in the work to shed the weight. It was reported he even threatened to commit suicide during an argument with Chyna.

Rob has not commented on these allegations and has been noticeably quiet since Chyna filed this lawsuit and the one against the entire Kardashian family.