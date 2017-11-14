FREE NEWSLETTER
TV Shows

Did Rasheeda Already Take Back Kirk Frost? Check Out Their Social Media Posts!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/14/2017
Did Rasheeda Already Take Back Kirk Frost Check Out Their Social Media Posts!Source: bet.com

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Kirk Frost and Rasheeda Frost have detailed the trials of their on and off relationship throughout several seasons of the reality show. During the last season, their fans saw the two of them choose to move forward with their divorce.

 

RP from @frost117 …… it’s nothing like that energy from the crowd. It always gives me life!!!

On the other hand, it looks like they have now decided to give things one more chance, as it is shown through their respective social media accounts.

Rasheeda’s fans first got a taste that they may be reuniting when she reposted a video of her performing her song called Bubblegum from Kirk’s Instagram.

In fact, not only did he post the video to his account, he was actually there supporting her.

 

Look at @frostedkae & @rasheedadabosschick #tb 😘

In addition to showing Rasheeda all of his support at her latest gig, Kirk has also been making it known that they have quite the history together.

He did this by posting a bunch of throwback photos of his children with Rasheeda.

This comes just after a little while has passed since Rasheeda herself who said that she is filing for separation from Kirk. All of this happened after he cheated on her again and also conceiving a child, in the process.

