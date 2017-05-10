Did Paris Hilton Invent The Selfie? She Seems To Think So!

Paris Hilton is the original socialite of the 21st century! She reflected on her influence regarding fashion and the culture of celebrity at the start of the 2000’s and claimed to have invented the selfie long before it became a thing among users of social media.

In Wednesday’s issue of W Magazine, the hotel heiress, 36, explained she thinks she created the now incredibly common Instagram practice.

“If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it. I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera.”

Paris first became famous because of her hit reality TV series, The Simple Life, as well as her non-consenting role in the sex tape, 1 Night In Paris.

Lovely evening with my beautiful girl @KrisJenner at the @RaceToEraseMS #Charity Gala. ✨✨👸🏼👸🏻✨✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on May 7, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

She said she believes the advent of social media has made it much easier for others to achieve mainstream stardom.

The Simple Life star said, “we started a whole new genre of celebrity that no one had ever seen before. Nowadays, I feel like it is so easy becoming famous. Anybody with a phone can do it.”

During her sit-down with W, the reality TV star reflected on the reemergence of early-2000’s style like trucker hats, and Juicy Couture tracksuits.

Fashion models lately have been dressing like the early 2000’s as a nod to the style of the new millennium.

As fans recall, Kendall Jenner intentionally copied Hilton’s 21st birthday look, a slinky silver mini dress paired with a dangling diamond choker, to celebrate her birthday last November.

vintage Paris Hilton vibes A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 3, 2016 at 8:24am PDT

Paris is definitely high in confidence!

The media personality said she is thrilled to see things on the runway that she used to wear back when she was a young girl coming up in the world, “because nobody really dressed like me back in the day.”