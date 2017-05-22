Did Nicki Minaj Diss Miley Cyrus At 2017 Billboard Music Awards As She Was Performing ‘Malibu’?

Nicki Minaj is still not over something Miley Cyrus said about her two years ago.

The controversial pop music sensation took the stage last night at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Nevada.

It was a big moment because Cyrus has been out of the limelight for a few years.

Moreover, it was the first time she was performing her new single, “Malibu,” in front of a broad audience.

The hit song is about her on-and-off relationship with Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.

At some point in the performance, the “Wrecking Ball” singer got a bit emotional.

It was very touching and impressive because Cyrus has come a long way regarding artistic maturity.

Some people in the audience and those watching at home rapidly connected with the kind of feelings that Cyrus was trying to convey.

One person was not convinced by the performance and found a discreet way of to let the world know about it.

Minaj’s facial expression went viral, and the Internet was stunned by her behavior.

The Minaj shade took many forms including a little laugh and smirk.

How did those two women get there? Well, in 2015, after “Anaconda” was not nominated for Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards, Minaj took to Twitter to address what she saw as a racial injustice.

Her move started a mini-war with Taylor Swift who was nominated for “Bad Blood.”

Cyrus, who likes to share her opinion on hot topics, addressed the controversy in an interview a few weeks later.

Cyrus said: “What I read sounded very Nicki Minaj, which, if you know Nicki Minaj is not too kind. It is not very polite. I think there’s a way you speak to people with openness and love. You do not have to start this pop star against pop star war. It became Nicki Minaj and Taylor in a fight, so now the story is not even on what you wanted it to be about. Now you have just given E! News ‘Catfight! Taylor and Nicki Go at It.'”

Minaj did not like the comments and hit hard when she took the stage at the 2015 VMAs.

The “No Frauds” artist stated: “And now, back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press the other day. Miley, what’s good?”

The incident was iconic in so many ways, and it seems that Minaj is still not ready to put it all behind.

Some Minaj’s fans say that the media is misreading all of this and the two women are now on good terms.