Did Nicki Minaj Diss Cardi B On New Song ‘No Flag’ With Offset? Fans Freak Out Over The Shocking Track

Is this a major shade alert? Nicki Minaj recently spit some fiery lyrics on a new track called ‘No Flag’ and her fans are already speculating that she is dissing Cardi B. Cardi’s boyfriend Offset is also featured on the single, so there’s little chance that these rumors are true.

Another day passes, another feud arises. London On Da Track just dropped an epic new song called ‘No Flag.’

It features Nicki Minaj, Offset, and Savage and the song is already causing a stir!

After hearing the track, fans couldn’t help but start to wonder who Nicki was talking about during one heated verse in particular.

‘I heard these labels are trying to make another me / Everything you’re getting little hoe is because of me,’ she rapped.

This line could be about any up and coming artist, but many are convinced that she’s shading the former Love & Hip Hop: New York star Cardi B.

One skeptical fan wrote, ‘I swear, Nicki needs to stop…It’s Cardi B’s time to shine. Remy [Ma] killed her months ago.’ More fans also chimed in angrily!

‘She mad Cardi about to get that #1 song before her,’ another fan wrote.

‘That’s crazy I love em both n heart it she did shade cardi n u in yo prime already u know better #nickiminaj u get no points for that,’ was another fan’s opinion.

What caused even more online drama was the way that Cardi’s boyfriend Offset spit his bars on the sizzling track.

One fan did come to his defense, explaining why he might have still appeared on the single by responding: ‘Offset doesn’t have control over what Nicki can and can’t do.’

Not everybody is convinced that Nicki is shading Cardi especially since she recently the Bodak Yellow sensation of social media and showed some love for her new music.

Cardi had added some fuel to the fire last week when she called out an unnamed woman during her set on the MoMA PS1 stage.

‘You know this b***h she never f**king liked me, and all of a sudden she wants to be friends with me — no, b**ch,’ Cardi yelled. ‘I still don’t like you b***h.’

Cardi made sure to squash the feud rumors later. She reportedly liked a tweet that mentioned how she was not firing shots at another female rapper under any circumstance.