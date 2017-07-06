FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Did Meghan Markle Cheat On Prince Harry With Her Ex-Boyfriend?

Todd Malm Posted On 07/06/2017
Meghan MarkleSource: BusinessInsider.com

It’s been almost nine months since we first learned about Prince Harry’s relationship with actress Meghan Markle. It’s been a juicy story indeed, one surrounded by salacious gossip. Most of the rumors have revolved around whether or not they’re “moving too fast.”

And now, the floodgates have been opened, and our worst fears may be coming true.

Fans are speculating that trouble has begun, and this week, it really started in earnest.

To get the story rolling, there has been speculation coming from London that Camilla Parker Bowles disapproves of Meghan and wants Harry to break up with her.

Is she just jealous? We don’t know, but it’s certainly a possibility.

According to The Sun, Meghan was in a relationship for a long time with Canadian chef Corey Vitiello.

Corey is regarded as being a “celebrity chef” and is since appeared on the Canadian version of the television series, Chopped.

However, since her romance with the chef, most people have accepted that Meghan has moved on from Corey and is now with Harry, who we must admit, is a big step-up from a mere reality-star-chef.

With all that being said, The Sun claims there was a significant period of overlap where Markle was still hooking up with both Harry and Corey at the same time.

Sources stated that she just couldn’t let go of Corey and was slow to break up with him.

According to the people who seem to know these kinds of things, Meghan first met Harry in May of 2016, when he promoted the Invictus Games in Toronto.

Sources have been stating that she was still dating Corey at the time and Meghan was doing everything she could to keep the relationship afloat until she moved on to bigger and better things. Obviously, no one close to Meghan wants to admit that Meghan was seeing both men at the same time, so all we can do is speculate.

