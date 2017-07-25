Did Meek Mill Just Diss Drake Again?

Are you sick of hearing about this beef yet? Meek Mill doesn’t care. It looked like Meek Mill had forgotten about Drake but it turns out the rapper had a few more things to complain about when it comes to the self-proclaimed “6-God.”

After the very end of Meek’s “1942 Flows” from his newest album, ‘Wins And Losses,’ fans noticed there was an extra set of bars that apparently referenced Drizzy.

On the track, Meek’s line appears to be an allusion to Drake’s song, “Lose You,” which came from his 2017 album More Life.

On the record, Drake can be heard rapping, “All you did was write the book on garbage-ass Rollies.”

Meek wrote on his track, ““Heard they say I talk about my Rollies too much / But them flows you be using sounding stolen too much… You be doing too much, you only looking for attention / Swagger jacking, winning / But this is the beginning, double M the emblem.”

While it’s a soft criticism, the lyrics appear to be on the money regarding what the Toronto native has been criticized for in the past.

Drake has been accused of stealing other people’s music and being an attention-seeker in the media, and while Meek certainly loves to hate on Drake, there were others he referenced on his new record.

The rapper can be heard taking shots at Nicki Minaj as well, whom he loves to talk about.

While referencing the track’s “Monster,” and “No Frauds,” he says in the song, “I seen my Dawgs turned their backs it was slow / I seen that b***h turn her back like a fraud / You turn your back you can’t come back no more / Shown the real monster just cuttin’ them off / Just when they thought they was laughing at me / I was just sittin’ back laughin’ at ya’ll.”