Did Marion Cotillard Use This Photo To Get Back At Angelina Jolie Over Brad Pitt Cheating Accusation?

Angelina Jolie, is that you? Above is a picture of Marion Cotillard, who has the Internet buzzing with her fuller lips, long black wavy hair, and bright blue eyes.

The very pregnant French icon took to Instagram where she unveiled a series of photos that have people seeing double.

Cotillard posted 18 pictures from her new movie “Rock’n Roll.” The comedy, which premiered a few weeks ago, was directed by her longtime partner, Guillaume Canet.

It is not known if she had lip injections or wore prosthetics for the fuller pout. The couple has one child together and is expecting a second one in the upcoming weeks.

It was hard not to compare Cotillard to Mrs. Jolie whose lips are so famous that they have their own accounts on social media.

For the past months, the names Cotillard, Jolie, and Brad Pitt were often in the same sentence.

Cotillard was accused of cheating with Pitt as they were working on second world war drama, “Allied.”

It was believed that the extramarital affair led to the divorce of Pitt and Jolie.

The stunning French actress, who is usually very private about her life, was forced to issue a statement explaining that she did not have an inappropriate relationship with Mr. Pitt.

Cotillard said at the time: “This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into. I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up. Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need.”

Many are saying that Cotillard is using the photos to mock Jolie who is going through a bitter divorce battle with Pitt.