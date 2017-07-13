Did Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Have a ‘Shotgun Wedding’?

Over the weekend “Dancing with the Stars” icon Julianne Hough married Canadian Professional Hockey Player Brooks Laich – but she wasn’t the only one!

Professional “Dancing with the Stars” dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd also tied the knot this weekend at the beautiful Oheka Castle located in Huntington, New York.

But, people are asking: “Was this a ‘SHOTGUN Wedding’”? Fans are dying to know, as the two have been engaged for coming up on two years now, and reportedly have an infant together.

Both stars Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd were extremely active on social media, sharing tons of pictures on Twitter from their beautiful wedding with family and friends.

To set the scene just right, the two were even snapped in a photo during a passionate kiss under the soft sky and beautiful rainbow which made for the PICTURE PERFECT wedding!

An insider reported that among all the activities, Murgatroyd said: “This has been, literally, the best day of my life,” Peta Murgatroyd, originally from New Zealand is also an Australian professional Latin dancer, and has performed in major international tours like “Burn the Floor,” and even in Broadway shows!

Meanwhile, Julianne Hough tied the knot with her love and professional hockey player Brooks Laich – Yowzer! The couple, reported by inside sources had a private, outdoor wedding in Idaho at an unknown location that was attended by a mere 200 guests only – which is pretty small for celebrity a wedding!

Celebrity actor Julianne Hough is known for her very successful (2011) movie “Footloose” that brought significant attention and popularity to professional dancing, as well as “Rock of Ages” (2012″, and “Safe Haven” 2013, a romance and must see love story for any fans.

Her new spouse, and pro hockey player Brooks Laich most recently playing under the Toronto Maple Leafs of the National Hockey League in Canada.

Julianne Hough is also the sister of American professional dancer Derek Hough, who has been recently gaining popular notoriety with his ‘hunkish’ looks, and outdoor exercising caught by photographers.

Derek Hough also starred in “Hairspray Live!” (2016), and is known for his starring role in “Make Your Move” (2013).

Originally from Salt Lake City, Utah, Derek also performed on “Dancing with the Stars” back in 2005 and even made a guest appearance on “Disneyland 60th Anniversary TV Special” in 2016.

Now, back to the original MILLION DOLLAR QUESTION: “Was the Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd wedding a ‘Shot Gun Wedding’”? Viewers, fans, and critics will just have to wait and see!