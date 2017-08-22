FREE NEWSLETTER
Did Lil Scrappy Profess His Love For Ex Bambi Benson? ‘L&HH’ Stars Come Face To Face; Watch The Video!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/22/2017
Since Bambi Benson refused to respond to her ex Lil Scrappy’s messages, he actually managed to track her down and try to win her back. Check out the video and see what he told her!

It looks like Lil Scrappy’s Find The Bam plan has worked! He launched an operation in hopes of finding his ex-fiance, Bambi Benson, to see her in person and sure enough, he managed to locate her on August 20.

She was in an Atlanta club! He has been on a mission to win her back, and she has been shutting down any attempts to contact her.

He finally went on a full-on mission to track her down, he found the Bam, and he recorded everything on video.

 

#PressPlay: Seek & you will find 😩 #LilScrappy finally found #Bambi 👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Lil Scrappy was seen outside the club, and he turned his phone towards his face to say that he is heading in.

He walks through the door and straight across the room was Bambi with two of her girlfriend near a wall of red balloons.

The Dj from the club announced that Scrap is in the house and before he could even make it to her, she already knew that was coming.

He walked straight over to her and Bambi just blushed and tried her best to stop giggling.

She didn’t say a word, yet could barely look at him through her smiles. She loved it!

She just sat there very classy, looking stunning while smiling and giggling at the awkward moment.

Scrappy finally got the face time he wanted with his ex who has cut him off in almost every possible way.

 

👄

A post shared by ✨The Bam✨ (@adizthebam) on

After he realized that he made a mistake, he spent the past few months blowing up Bambi’s phone pleading her to take him back.

‘It’s cute; it’s a nice start for him. But, he’s going to have to do a whole bunch more. He’s going to have to show a lot more [romantic gestures] going forward,’ said Bambi. Judging by the smile on her face, she’s seems impressed so far!

