Did Kris Jenner Get A Brazilian Butt Lift To Get A Bigger Booty? Plastic Surgeon Reveals Juicy Details

Kris Jenner’s daughters are known for their famous butts and their mom s well is suddenly sporting on that is just as large and perky. We have all the details coming from a plastic surgeon on what is a Brazilian butt lift and if she had any.

It’s possible that Kris Jenner might have been a little jealous of how much attention her girls got because of their large behinds.

For a while now, the momager has been sporting a much larger and higher butt than before.

There is no mistaking that her behind has definitely changed for a while and a plastic surgeon and Founder of F.A.C.E. of Beverly Hills Dr. McCoy Moretz has something more to say about all this:

‘Unless she is wearing a pair of those fake booty boosting panties it looks clear she’s had some augmentation. From that stand point, it seems like she’s done some degree of a Brazillian butt lift.’

#chillday #southoffrance #Repost @kuwtkgirls ・・・ @krisjenner out in Nice, France on Thursday. (7/13/17) A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

He continued saying that ‘What is known as a Brazilian butt lift involves liposuction and then fat injections into her backside. You have to get the fat from somewhere, so it’s typically done in conjunction with lipo-sculpting or liposuction anywhere on the body to obtain the fat to then transfer into the behind.’

‘Kris could very well have had some body contouring using liposuction on her torso and then fat transfer to her buttocks,’ Dr. Moretz stated.

Strollin #france #grateful A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

This whole thing is definitely a win-win situation because getting fat removed from your midsection for a flatter tummy and then using it to get a perkier butt sounds perfect.

Kris’ daughters have all undergone enhancing procedures for their butts, and they are currently credited as having pretty much junk in their trunk. Maybe, in order to enhance her behind as well, Kris has also undergone some interventions so she could be in line with her hot girls.