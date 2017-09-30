Did Kim Kardashian Secretly Reveal That She, Khloe And Kylie Jenner Were Expecting A Few Weeks Ago?

Fans are going crazy while lurking for clues on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram, especially after finding a cryptic post from a few weeks ago. Did Kim secretly offer us a hint that she, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were expecting?

Kim has finally told everyone that she and Kanye West are expecting their third child, just shortly after it was reported that her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are also pregnant.

All their fans are still trying to wrap their minds around the whole situation, and they are currently striving to put the pieces together.

Kim may have given everyone a clue on September 3 according to Bustle. She shared a picture of her together with her sisters in a jacuzzi and the caption was ‘The 3 of us.’

Kim, Kylie, and Khloe were standing in the order in which their pregnancy news broke since it was revealed that Kim had a surrogate a while ago. But it all just might be a coincidence.

Kim shared the exciting news while calling Khloe via FaceTime in a new trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians which was released on September 28.

‘We’re having a baby,’ she revealed. Kim started exploring surrogacy last season, and in June, it was reported that she and Kanye found the perfect woman to carry their child.

Fans were so thrilled after she admitted the whole thing, but they’re still eager to know if her famous sisters are also expecting.

Kylie is reportedly pregnant with her first child and her boyfriend Travis Scott supposedly is the father.

Kylie’s family hasn’t confirmed or denied the speculation, and it’s really hard to tell if she has a baby bump at this point.

Khloe is reportedly pregnant as well, and Tristan Thompson is the father.

Khloe confessed that she was going off birth control on the finale and Tristan said that he wanted to have children with her on more than one occasion.

With all this excitement going on, the next season of KUWTK will be out of this world, especially if all the surprising rumors are true! We can’t wait to see it!