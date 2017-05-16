Did Kim Kardashian Go To Beyonce And Jay Z’s Twins Baby Shower?

Beyonce apparently had a baby shower, and Kim Kardashian was invited or was she?

Advertisement

Members of the Beyhive – the nickname of Beyonce’s die-hard supporters – are adamant that Kardashian was there accidentally or she posted pictures on her way to the event and was turned away at the door.

On Sunday, social media was flooded with pictures taken at the Ice Cream Museum in Los Angeles, California where Beyonce and Jay Z held a co-ed baby shower for their twins due in the summer.

Beyonce’s mother – Tina Knowles-Lawson – shared numerous photos where she was goofing around at the museum with her husband.

Speaking of her grandchildren, Tina said: “Well, you know I do not have to do much preparing. That is the good part. I can just go visit and go on about my business. I just think it’s going to double the trouble and double the fun.”

Also present at the baby shower were Jay Z and Bey’s longtime friends – former couple Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin – and their two kids.

Banana fever at Ice Cream Museum A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 14, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

Paltrow uploaded a brief clip of herself having fun with her family.

It is believed that Beyonce’s BFF and former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland, was one of the attendees.

Best Apple's birthday/Mother's Day EVER at the @museumoficecream [email protected] SO FUN #goopgo #dtla A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 14, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

Via Snapchat, Kardashian explained that she was having a lot of fun at the museum with her daughter, North.

The paparazzi also snapped pictures of Mrs. Kanye West in a body-hugging dress as she arrived at the gathering.

KIM & NORTH at the Museum of Ice Cream today 🍦🍦🍦 pic.twitter.com/4ByEt6B11N — KimKanyeKimYe (@KimKanyeKimYeFC) May 11, 2017

It appears that Kardashian has finally stopped being jealous of Beyonce because when the singer announced her pregnancy, a source came out to say: “Kim thinks she’s a bigger star than Beyonce. The fact that Beyonce is going to have more kids than Kim once her twins are born absolutely drives her nuts.Kim was shocked at the Beyonce news and she was totally checking it out and seeing how many people like the post.”

One of Beyonce’s fans, who still can not believe she was invited, said: “If Beyoncé had a baby shower …who invited Kim Kardashian ?”

Another added: “The Carters ran into Kim at restaurant & as Beyoncé was trying to end the convo, Blue mentioned the Baby Shower then Kim invited herself.”

Advertisement

With the Kardashians, it is hard to know the real from the fake.