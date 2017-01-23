Did Khloe Kardashian Remove Her Butt Implants?

Khloe Kardashian is going through a body transformation once again, but not like you would expect a Kardashian to transform.

Advertisement

In fact, instead of getting some plastic surgery to look curvier she is becoming less curvy!

The 33 year old’s butt has deflated and the country’s best plastic surgeons have revealed why it looks so saggy now.

The reality TV star has always been proud of her curvy apple bottom. However, recent photos of Khloe show a complete transformation in the back area – her once exemplary butt that any girl wants to have has started sagging and there is no apparent or official explanation.

According the trained eye of plastic surgeon, Dr. Anthony Youn it is a very big possibility that the Kardashian has removed her butt implants and that is the reason for the shocking new booty.

“It appears that Khloe has lost some weight, specifically in her derriere,” said Dr. Youn.

“Although it is still quite ample in size, her behind now looks a bit smaller and more proportional to her frame,” Dr. Youn explained.

“I doubt that this is surgical, but it’s also remotely possible she’s had liposuction to her buttocks, causing them to shrink down as well.”

“It could be due to a few possible reasons, one of them being butt implant removal, or fat removal,” said Dr. Youn.

Dr. Zara Harutyunyan, with L.A.’s Cosmetic Rejuvenation, seems to agree, but thinks that Khloe might have either done another type of surgery or even naturally lost volume in her butt because of working out.

“Khloe’s glutes do look smaller and deflated,” said Dr. Harutyunyan.

“It could be due to the fact that she had a butt implant, or fat, removed. It could also be due to more strenuous exercise routines that have caused her to lose more weight.”

Advertisement

That could be a possibility considering Khloe Kardashian has been very dedicated to working out lately.