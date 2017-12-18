Did Khloe Kardashian Just Drop Another Hint That She’s Pregnant? – Find Out What’s Reflected In Her Sunglasses

Khloe Kardashian promoted her line of sunglasses on December 17, and she accidentally included something in the photo that points to a potential pregnancy. Check out what it is!

Khloe took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to show off her amazing Khloe Kardashian Koko + Gunmetal Silver Mirror Lens sunglasses.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 14, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

The reflection in her glasses accidentally seems to reveal something that looks like a pregnancy pillow. So is she expecting a child with Tristan Thompson after all?

It seems like she didn’t necessarily mean to show that pillow to her fans and this makes it really suspicious.

Fans just recently flipped out after the Kardashian family’s 2017 Christmas card was unveiled and Khloe was pictured with no baby bump at all. She was photographed in a form-fitting outfit, and it’s self-evident that in the pic she is not pregnant.

On the other hand, maybe the picture was taken before she started to show her baby bump.

The pregnancy speculation is back on track now after she posted the photo that shows her wearing sunglasses that reflect a pregnancy pillow.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 13, 2017 at 8:25pm PST

In other news, she admitted in KUWTK that her brother Rob Kardashian’s feud with Blac Chyna was too much.

She was referring to these two’s fight from this summer when Rob posted a nasty rant on her social media account accusing the mother of his child of all kinds of things.

Khloe claimed that Rob loves profoundly and if he gets hurt we will react badly. She also admitted that his behavior regarding Blac Chyna was really crazy.