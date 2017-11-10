Did Khloe Kardashian Get Her Nose Done? Fans Freak Out Over Her New Pic – Check Out The Photo

Khloe Kardashian’s fans started buzzing after a photo seemed to shoe her with a new nose. Some of her fans said that it’s photoshopped, while other suggested that she went under the knife.

Khloe just shared a photo of her cuddling with a precious pup on November 9.

How cute is this little tater tot? Puppy Love 🐶 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 9, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

‘How cute is this little tater tot?’ she captioned the Instagram shot.

Both the dog and Khloe looked extremely adorable, but fans were not focusing on the doggie. Instead, they were flooding the pic’s comment section with opinions on Khloe’s nose!

‘WTF has happened to your nose?’ one user asked.

‘Why does your nose look pinched? [You are] a beauty leave your face alone!’ another added.

Another fan said, ‘Dude. The chin, the nose, eyes the jawline… her entire face is completely different.’

The response on Twitter was similar, with her fans going fighting over Khloe’s nose. However, most of Khloe’s fans seemed to be supportive of this possible plastic surgery.

‘Who cares what you’ve done. You still look amazing.’ So, does anyone know the truth about Khloe’s nose?

‘Y’all ever heard of contour,’ one user pointed out. Another fan also took the opportunity and jumped right in, saying it wasn’t plastic surgery or Adobe Photoshop, but just a bit of makeup.

Wow, Khloe Kardashians nose job 😷 — Sarah Jacksen (@Sarah__lee96) November 10, 2017

‘It’s def nose contour [because] you can see the definition of her nose top. Look closely.’

Well, who knows, maybe Khloe decided to contour her nose a little sharper for this pic?

Other than her nose, she is reportedly expecting her first child with Tristan Thompson. Khloe hasn’t gone public with the news yet. Instead, whenever Khloe is spotted out and about, she’s wearing a baggy shirt or an oversized coat. We’ll just have to wait some more and see whether she’s pregnant or not.