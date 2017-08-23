Did Khloe Kardashian Get Fillers Again? New ‘Wrinkle-Free’ Pics Have Fans Convinced; Take A Look For Yourself!

Khloe Kardashian’s fans seem to think that she called up her plastic surgeon again. She posted some new pictures on Instagram, and she’s looking remarkably wrinkle-free. Check out the photos below.

A year ago, Khloe admitted that she ditched the crazy fillers, but now it looks like she may have gotten some more.

Very casual 😘 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 22, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

After her fans saw the wrinkle-free photos of the star which she had posted on her Instagram account on August 22, they are now convinced that she revisited her plastic surgeon.

He is the famous Dr. Simon Ourian of Epione in Beverly Hills.

Khloe is pushing her Good American denim line in the three separate photos, all of them showing her sitting on the counter of her bar area in her house, which was once owned by Justin Bieber.

In the pics, Khloe is also seen wearing tight black pants from her clothing line and a tank top.

Her captions said, ‘In my Good Goods aka Good American,’ ‘When Hrush catches you off guard,’ and ‘Very casual.’

Even if she was only trying to promote her jeans, her followers couldn’t help but notice that her face is wrinkle-free.

They might not be so far from the truth with their theory that she got fillers again.

During a 2016 episode of Khloe’s failed talk show called Kocktails with Khloe, she admitted that once she had some facial fillers done.

📸 When Hrush catches you off guard 📸 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 22, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

At the time, she said, ‘[They] did not work for me. I looked crazy, and I still think the effects are in there – I went to have it all dissolved like three times. I did it and then Lamar [Odom]‘s accident happened.’

Khloe went on to blame his situation on the failure of the procedure.

‘My face was so f***ed I had to go and get this whole thing dissolved. It was a bummer, and now I’m afraid to do it again. And I’m almost like, I swear things are still in my face. I was so stressed out the doctor was like, ‘I think it’s just too much was happening to your real emotions,’ she further explained. Well, who knows, maybe she had the courage to do it all over again!