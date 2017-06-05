Did Khloe Kardashian Get A Lip Job? Fans Started To Freak Out Over Her Massive Pout – Check Out A Few Tweets!

Khloe Kardashian looks a bit different. Lip injections are not something surprising in her family, and now it appears that maybe she took a few notes from her younger sister Kylie Jenner. Now fans can stop buzzing about the Good American designer’s large pout!

It seems that Kylie Jenner has managed to spark an ongoing trend in her family.

Khloe Kardashian posted on her Snapchat account a picture where she is wearing pink lipstick, and many of her fans noticed that her pout looks a bit bigger than usual.

Her lips took a different shape, and they look as they are swollen.

The Good American designer filmed herself all day long and she gave her followers plenty of time to observe her potential lip injections.

Khloe documented her whole day from the back of a car to an outdoor venue with a backdrop that was covered in green ivy leaves.

She didn’t seem at all like she was trying to hide something from the public.

Her many fans started speculating about her injections for a few weeks after watching her on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Khloe almost spilled the beans on a recent episode in which Kim Kardashian herself noticed that her smile looked different in some pictures.

Khloe didn;t mention anything about her getting a lip job, but she admitted that her smile might indeed be a bit different.

Did lip liners play a significant role in her larger pout? Kylie often does the family’s makeup for press events and interviews, so this too might be possible.

But the again, she kept insisting that her lips have been completely natural for months now and she tried to convince everybody that makeup was her secret weapon.

The Kardashian and Jenner ladies are very used to hearing all kinds of rumors about their bodies, and while most of them shake off all speculations, Kendall Jenner was really hurt by the rumors about her.

Kylie felt awful about her sister, and she stood up to the bullies who kept going off on social media.

Take a look at some of the fans’ tweets about Khloe’s larger and fuller lips:

Who's gonna tell khloe that her lip injections look terrible? — Ꮶemlie. (@kemliee_) June 3, 2017

Idc what anyone thinks I want to look like an off brand Khloe Kardashian just pre lip injections @khloekardashian ur my fav — Abbie Bowers (@abbie_bowers) May 26, 2017

Khloe on spill your guts or fill your guts is so funny because she can't even laugh cause her lip injections — leanne (@vmpreweeknd) January 13, 2017

When Kendall Jenner was also accused online of getting her lips done, Kylie intervened and said that her sister just let her overline her lips that day and now everyone thinks that she got lip injections. Anyway, it’s hard to keep up with these ladies’ pouts these days!