Did Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Get Married In Secret?

Did Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson get married without anyone knowing?

This weekend the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off a huge diamond ring while she was out with her lover, basketball player Tristan Thompson! Now, fans of the reality TV star are wondering whether or not the couple has eloped!

The picture that made headlines showed Khloe out with her man and trying to shield her eyes from the camera flashes. But while she did so, she revealed her diamond-bedecked finger!

Many publications reinforced the rumor by claiming that “Khloe Kardashian Shows off Her Wedding Ring!”

Obviously, there is no actual evidence that the 32 years old Kardashian and her 6 years younger boyfriend got married but if it was their wish to do it away from the public eye, we wouldn’t know the truth anyway!

The two spent some time in Cleveland and as they were returning to Los Angeles, the huge ring caught everybody’s attention. They also did look a lot closer than usual and they were holding hands when the paparazzi caught them, causing people to really believe they got married in secret!

As Celebrity Insider readers may already know, insiders claim that Khloe Kardashian is on a quest to start a family as soon as possible and so she really wanted to get Thompson to marry her!

She even posted a very heartfelt Happy Birthday of his social media as he turned 26, wishing that they could be together “forever.”

Khloe’s followers are really curious to learn the truth! Did she and Tristan get married in secret, are they just engaged or none of those?

Advertisement

Do you think the speculations are true?