Did Kevin Spacey Come Out As Gay Or Was He Outed As A Sexual Predator?

Kevin Spacey caused an uproar when after allegations surfaced that he sexually harassed Anthony Rapp when he was 14-years-old, he followed his apology statement by “coming out” as a gay man. The ill-timed statement was an offense to the LGBTQ community, to sexual abuse victims, and to those who support equality.

While many think the statement was a mere ploy in an attempt to distract from the allegations, the announcement backfired. In fact, it might be appropriate to say that Kevin Spacey didn’t come out as gay in his statement, but rather was outed as a sexual predator.

Spacey never denied the allegations and admitted that there were more stories about him. In a statement released on Thursday morning, it was learned that Spacey is undergoing evaluation and treatment and will take a break from acting. Netflix has ceased production of their award-winning program House of Cards.

Exactly what type of therapy or treatment he will undergo is unknown, and there’s the possibility there is a lot of work to be done.

Kevin Spacey’s older brother has spoken publicly about their family life, and the claims made describing the household Spacey grew up in are appalling. If the reports are true, there may be a reason behind Spacey’s pathology.

Still, an abusive childhood might explain how Spacey grew up, but it doesn’t justify the behavior or negate the seriousness of the allegations.

Since Anthony Rapp has come forward, more men have publicly spoken out to accuse Kevin Spacey of disturbing behavior.

Several of the allegations that have surfaced took place approximately 30-years-ago, indicating a long-standing history of inappropriate behavior.

Now, another man has come forward by speaking to Vulture, to state that he was in a long-standing, sexual relationship with Kevin Spacey when he was only 14-years-old. According to the victim who chose to remain anonymous, he met Kevin Spacey when he was 12-years-old.

The man stated Spacey nearly raped him.

This is the second man to come forward who states he was 14-years-old at the time of the encounter with Spacey. According to the Vulture report, Kevin was attracted to the then 12-year-old, but he was too young. Stacey’s accuser had no qualms about calling Spacey a pedophile.

Kevin Spacey’s coming out as a gay man shouldn’t even factor into the conversation. With numerous allegations and a statement from Spacey that never once denied them, Spacey didn’t come out of the closet, instead, he’s been outed as an alleged sexual predator.