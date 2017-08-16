Did Kendall Jenner And A$AP Rocky Split Before Her Alleged Romance With Blake Griffin?

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky looked as if they were in a full blown relationship with one another a while ago. But now it seems that the model has been spending time with another man these days.

Although she and the rapper haven’t confirmed their relationship, many of their fans were surprised and confused after she was caught with Blake Griffin twice in one week. A$AP Rocky was also caught off-guard by everything.

A post shared by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Aug 13, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

‘A$AP is feeling a little shocked, hurt and surprised after learning that Kendall has been spending time with Blake,’ a source told Hollywood Life on August 15.

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky were first linked to one another more than a year ago, and they have continued to spend time with one another ever since.

They were even photographed getting cozy with one another at the Met Gala in New York City in May and, just days before Jenner was caught leaving a Los Angeles nightclub with Blake Griffin, she and the rapper were together in New York City.

A$AP Rocky liked Kendall for a very long time, and she seems to have broken their unspoken agreement when it comes to dating other people.

He is now in shock because she chose to spend time with another man, according to the same source.

Blake Griffin, Kendall’s new potential BF, just split from his longtime girlfriend Brynn Cameron with whom he has two kids.

tbt. can't wait to be back out there A post shared by Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin32) on Jan 7, 2016 at 4:35pm PST

Kendall Jenner has not yet confirmed or denied the swirling rumors regarding her possible romance with the Los Angeles Clippers star.

Kendall Jenner and her family, including her sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kylie Jenner, are set to begin filming the 14th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in the coming weeks.