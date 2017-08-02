FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
beyonce Kevin James 50 cent mariah carey vicki gunvalson angelina jolie megyn kelly Austin Forsyth corinne olympios kim zolciak nicole kidman kandi burruss Brandon Mychal Smith savannah chrisley Rachel Lindsay shannon beador samuel l. jackson donald trump Caitriona Balfe jennifer aniston chris pine Todd Chrisley Joy-Anna Duggar
Home » TV Shows

Did Kanye West’s Marriage To Kim Kardashian Cause His Relationship With JAY-Z To Fall Apart?

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/02/2017
0
1.0K Views
1


Did Kanye West’s Marriage To Kim Kardashian Cause His Relationship With JAY-Z To Fall ApartSource: bet.com

When did Kanye West and JAY-Z’s friendship begin to crumble? Was it when the rapper got with Kim Kardashian? Keep reading to find out more details!

Whose side do you take in Kanye and JAY-Z’s publicized feud?

On July 31, a brand new documentary aired on the UK’s Channel 4 exploring the two rappers and their explosive falling out and also attempts for some answers.

 

⭐ #444 #Jayz #Beyoncé #BlueIvy

A post shared by JAY-Z (@jayzfanspot) on

Public Enemies: JAY-Z Vs Kanye includes various interviews with music writers and insiders who discuss the fact that it’s possible that their friendship met its match when Kanye began seeing Kim Kardashian, 36.

‘Kim has brought Kanye an enormous amount of public exposure, but rumors have circulated that is has come at the expense of his relationship with Jay Z,’ the film’s narrator explained.

The creators of the documentary picture Kanye as a once-impressionable artist who was taken under JAY’s wing.

But while JAY worked to protect his private life and while he is very careful with his money, Kanye craved the spotlight and devoted himself to his art.

When his and Kim’s relationship began to blossom the rappers’ friendship began to change:

‘Jay Z and Kanye West represent two very different sides of modern celebrity, one living his life in full public view, the other guarding his privacy,’ the narrator states during the film.

There are also some subjects of this film that discuss the possibility that JAY-Z and his wife Beyonce started to avoid Kanye after he and Kim got more serious.

 

Who enjoyed the finale? 👰 #KUWTK @iamkimwest you are beautiful!

A post shared by Yeezus. (@privatekanye) on

‘It does really seem like Jay and Beyonce have distanced themselves from Kanye since he has been together with Kim,’ a journalist says in the doc.

Could this failing friendship have contributed to Kanye’s mental breakdown?

Advertisement

The film seems to say that JAY-Z wasn’t supportive after Kim faced down robbers in France. This exacerbated Kanye’s mental state and sent the friendship into a downward spiral.

Post Views: 1,011

Read more about beyonce jay-z kanye west kim kardashian

Advertisement

You may also like
Kim Kardashian Showed Off Her Nipples Under A Sheer Top During Shopping Trip With Kendall Jenner
08/02/2017
Kanye West Files $10 Million Lawsuit After Insurance Company Makes Him Go To Great Length To Prove His Instability
08/01/2017
Beyonce Reportedly Wants To Buy A Share Of The Home Team Houston Rockets
08/01/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *