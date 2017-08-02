Did Kanye West’s Marriage To Kim Kardashian Cause His Relationship With JAY-Z To Fall Apart?

When did Kanye West and JAY-Z’s friendship begin to crumble? Was it when the rapper got with Kim Kardashian? Keep reading to find out more details!

Whose side do you take in Kanye and JAY-Z’s publicized feud?

On July 31, a brand new documentary aired on the UK’s Channel 4 exploring the two rappers and their explosive falling out and also attempts for some answers.

Public Enemies: JAY-Z Vs Kanye includes various interviews with music writers and insiders who discuss the fact that it’s possible that their friendship met its match when Kanye began seeing Kim Kardashian, 36.

‘Kim has brought Kanye an enormous amount of public exposure, but rumors have circulated that is has come at the expense of his relationship with Jay Z,’ the film’s narrator explained.

The creators of the documentary picture Kanye as a once-impressionable artist who was taken under JAY’s wing.

But while JAY worked to protect his private life and while he is very careful with his money, Kanye craved the spotlight and devoted himself to his art.

When his and Kim’s relationship began to blossom the rappers’ friendship began to change:

‘Jay Z and Kanye West represent two very different sides of modern celebrity, one living his life in full public view, the other guarding his privacy,’ the narrator states during the film.

There are also some subjects of this film that discuss the possibility that JAY-Z and his wife Beyonce started to avoid Kanye after he and Kim got more serious.

‘It does really seem like Jay and Beyonce have distanced themselves from Kanye since he has been together with Kim,’ a journalist says in the doc.

Could this failing friendship have contributed to Kanye’s mental breakdown?

The film seems to say that JAY-Z wasn’t supportive after Kim faced down robbers in France. This exacerbated Kanye’s mental state and sent the friendship into a downward spiral.