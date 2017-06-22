Did Kanye West Have Any Influence On Kim Kardashian’s New Makeup Line? She What She Has To Say About It!

Kim Kardashian just launched hew new cosmetic line, KKW Beauty! She talked about all makeup related things at the beauty brand’s launch party.

While the queen of contour may credit his stylish husband Kanye West with her fashion makeover, she maintains that her man knows to stay away from her makeup line and he leaves all decisions to her.

Kim was asked if the creative genius helps her with her makeup line and she made it very clear that he doesn’t do this.

‘No. That’s totally an area he doesn’t know much about. But he’s so proud of me.’

Despite not knowing a lot about lipsticks, bronzers, and concealers, Kim said that her husband couldn’t be more supportive of her new endeavor.

‘I showed him my Instagram yesterday, and we were looking at the product shots and all of the campaign shots, and he was just so excited.’

Kim was positively glowing when she revealed the new details about her recent double-headed birthday trip to the Bahamas and Japan for her husband’s 40th anniversary.

‘It was so much fun. I think the Bahamas was great because I took all of his friends and we just all had the most fantastic time. Just super chill with the kids and our families. It was just so much fun.’

It is probably the best thing that Kanye left all the beauty decisions to his wife because the Creme Contour and Highlights Kit sold out in just a few minutes.

Kim just released her highly anticipated trademark Creme Contour and Highlight Kit which comes in four shades: light, medium, dark and deep dark.

Retailing for $48 ($62.95 with taxes and shipping), the products began to sell out in minutes. The medium was the first shade to go; then the light was the next favorite shade. The other two shades have been entirely sold out by 11:40 a.m.