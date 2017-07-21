Did Kanye Hook Up With A Transgender Woman? His Representatives Say No!

Where’s Kanye? As CI readers know, the Yeezy rapper has been managing to keep a low profile lately. The husband of Kim Kardashian has been real chill, not coming out to create any drama or controversy.

However, that won’t stop other people from trying to profit from his name though, will it?

Kanye’s namesake was recently brought back into pop culture news when a transgender socialite referenced a “famous rapper,” in her new book.

In case you’re wondering who she is, her name is Amanda Lepore, and she’s a transgender singer, actress, stripper, nightlife social-star, and she just released a new book called, Doll Parts.

In the book, Lepore allegedly claims she hooked up with the College Dropout rapper.

See you at THE BOX❗️💋❤️💄#amandalepore @jstn_angel @theboxnyc #crazyshows #darkdecadence #cocktails A post shared by Amanda Lepore (@amandalepore) on Jul 13, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

However, the representatives for the rapper are speaking out, and are firmly denying the accusations, or rather the assumptions that the MC in question is the infamous ‘Ye.

According to a report by the New York Times, they wrote, “Ms. Lepore describes having an assignation with a famous rapper whose songs often play in the clubs she frequents. Soon after, she writes, he got married, and ‘I couldn’t help but think that his wife had a similar body type to me.”

It was the last line of the sentence that sparked the speculation.

As everyone knows, Kim is famous for her big behind as is Lepore, even though they both have clearly had cosmetic surgery done.

A friend of Kanye said to Page Six, “that is not within the realm of possibility,” in regards to the public’s perception of the story within Lepore’s book. And what has Kanye said? Well, the rapper hasn’t said anything at all, and it’s probably better that way. It’s best not to dignify the accusations with a response.