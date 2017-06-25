Did ‘Jersey Shore’ Alum Physically Abuse Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq?

This is truly alarming. Malika Haqq has finally revealed why her romance with “Jersey Shore” alum and “Famously Single” housemate, Ronnie Magro, was so short lived. The best friend of Khloe Kardashian admits that her now ex beau’s “love language” was both verbally and physically aggressive.

The new season of the E! show premiered June 25. Throughout the season viewers will see how Ron and Malika interact with each other and ultimately end up leaving together.

On an episode of the last season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” Malika and Khloe confront each other about their crumbling friendship. The two decide to talk it out and both agree that they have been super busy with their love lives and that’s what has caused the disconnect.

Malika ends up explaining to Khloe that she’s having relationship trouble with Ron but doesn’t go into further details on what the problem is. The couple ends up breaking up but gave no reason why, up until now.

Ron explains that the two were like “oil and water” because they were from two different worlds. Malika, on the other hand, goes into further details.

In a recent interview, the 34-year-old explains “His love language is very aggressive. It’s verbally aggressive, it’s physically aggressive. It’s just the way he expresses himself.”

She doesn’t elaborate on what she meant by “love language” but if you were a fan of “Jersey Shore,” you would know how violent Ron could get. His relationship with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola played out on camera.

At one point he even broke Sammi’s glasses and ruined her bed. The two were like ticking time bombs, and while they tried to make it work for years after the reality show was over, they ended up breaking up.

Sources say that Ron hasn’t changed much since his Jersey days and that’s not a good thing at all. It’s good to see that Malika has come to her senses and separated herself from the toxic relationship.