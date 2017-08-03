FREE NEWSLETTER
Did Jackie Christie Just Threaten To Kill Evelyn For The Second Time?

Todd Malm Posted On 08/03/2017
Jackie ChristieSource: EnStarz.com

Jackie Christie is under the weight of harsh criticisms once again after she threatened to murder her co-star, Evelyn Lozada, for the second time. That’s right, not once, but twice! Is it possible we’ll hear it the third time? Only time will tell.

However, people are not happy with the reality star, with many individuals on Twitter coming out to talk mad smack about the Basketball Wives alumni.

In case you missed it, on the most recent episode of the reality show, Jackie was spotted dogging Evelyn on Kijafa Vick’s yacht.

In a report by the website, Bossip, after receiving a lot of hate for calling Evelyn’s daughter a “build-a-whore,” (whatever that means), Jackie restarted their old feud with an exchange involving Malaysia Pargo.

A post shared by Evelyn Lozada (@evelynlozada) on

She said, “I’mma stab her in the neck with this knife,” while Pargo was trying to keep her calm.

As was mentioned earlier in the article, Jackie threatened to hurt Evelyn a previous time.

On an older episode, she said she was going to kill her when they were arguing over their daughters, Ta’Kari Lee, and Shaniece Hairston.

Despite the flack, she’s gotten on social media; she’s managed to remain fairly peaceful.

In an Instagram post, Jackie previously bragged about how she has been a “self-made” success from the beginning, and her biggest strength is believing in herself while at the same time not letting her critics get the best of her. She may have that strength, it’s possible. However, she better stop threatening to kill people. Otherwise, she’ll find herself in some serious trouble!

