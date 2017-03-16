Did Farrah Abraham Get Fired From ‘Teen Mom?’

Was Farrah Abraham fired from Teen Mom OG?

In a trailer for the new season of the hit reality TV show, the fans were able to see the entire cast with the exception of one – Farrah Abraham. Speculations started immediately that the star could have been fired after her fight with Amber Portwood.

In the promotional footage, Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Catelynn Lowell can be seen playing with their children while Farrah’s daughter Sophia is all by herself.

Now, fans believe that Abraham’s exclusion from the show might have something to do with her and Amber’s fight during the reunion episode.

As Celebrity Insider readers probably remember, the infamous quarrel that turned physical started when Abraham said Portwood’s fiancé Matt Baier looks like a pedophile.

When she heard the diss, Portwood slapped Abraham! Soon after, the conflict spread and Baier ended up throwing Abraham’s father into the audience!

Following the violent incident, Amber Portwood quit the show temporally.

Despite the rumors, however, Farrah Abraham’s mother denied that her daughter was fired from the show.

“We are filming for next season,” Danielsen revealed.

“Farrah and I have also done work on Teen Mom 2 live after shows too.”

Furthermore, she also claimed that she and her daughter do not have hard feeling towards the co-stars involved in the infamous brawl.

“I have nothing against any of them,” Danielsen stated.

“I just think Amber has amazing talents,” Danielsen praised.

“I have nothing negative to say about Catelynn or Maci either.”

What do you think about the trailer?

Are you excited for the new season premiering April 17?

