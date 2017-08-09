Did Evelyn Lozada And Carl Crawford Split? ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Stays Quiet As Rumors Swril

Are Evelyn Lozada and fiancé, Carl Crawford, over?

All points to yes, including the fact that the “Basketball Wives” star has been on several vacations without her man and has been spotted without her massive engagement ring.

And at this point, it is hard to recall the last time Lozada and the baseball player were seen out in public or shared a photo where they are together.

Additionally, a person close to Miss Lozada has spoken out to a well-known media outlet and revealed that for over one year the duo has been living separate lives.

The insider said Crawford had cold feet and called off the wedding.

It is claimed that Mr. Crawford bailed on the television personality because she did not want to sign the prenup his attorney prepared.

The lovers, who share a son named Carl, got engaged back in December of 2013.

They announced to the world that the lavish wedding was set for the following year, but that, of course, never happened.

The same snitch said while the pair had issues, things went from bad to worse in the summer of 2016 when the Los Angeles Dodgers dropped Crawford.

Back then, a source told BOSSIP: ” Carl spiraled into play boy mode after the cut. He openly went out on dates and flew other women into his home. Maybe this is the real reason Evelyn made her return to Basketball Wives.”

Another tipster spoke to the NY Daily News and said one of the reasons why the duo fought a lot is because Lozada never supported Crawford’s career.

The family friend claimed: “Typically, the wives and girlfriends (a.k.a. WAGs) of the players not only come to the games regularly, but they all sit together and root for the team collectively.”

The person went on to reveal: “The two times Evelyn attended a game — both before they were engaged — she sat behind the dugout instead and had no interaction with the other women.”

According to the spy, members of Crawford’s encourage believed that the mother of two was in it for the money and not love.

The individual revealed: “(Some of) his teammates feel she is a gold digger after his money…there’s gossip in the locker room that Lozada should be standing by (Crawford’s) side and lending support, especially while he is going through a tough time in the league.”

Before dating Crawford, Lozada was in a 10-year relationship with basketball star Antoine Walker who lost a $108 million fortune.

Walker politely called his ex a gold digger by saying: “My thing with Evelyn is, she reaped a lot of benefits of my wealth. When it got tight, she chose to go in a different direction.”

Lozada is unbothered by the rumors and is currently on vacation with her children – Shanice and little Carl.