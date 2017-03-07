FREE NEWSLETTER
Did Drug Addiction Was The Final Cause of George Michael’s Death?

William Copper Posted On 03/07/2017
The cause of death for Popular UK Pop Singer George Michael has been ruled as “natural causes.” Officially, Michael’s coroner labeled his cause of death as “heart complications,” although, there is great room for speculation in consideration of the various “heart conditions” he appears to have had.

For example, his “official cause of death being dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis”, as well as a fatty liver – according to his coroner – which leads many to believe alcoholism and drugs likely played a key role in his death.

Both U.S. and British medicine recognize cardiomyopathy and myocarditis to cause the muscle and functionality of the heart (cardiovascular system) to fail. Though, this condition has also been reported to be caused by viral conditions – which would then not exclude more serious sexually transmitted diseases as being a possible cause.

Also, uncontrolled high blood pressure can be a trigger, which means neglect, obesity, a poor diet, and drug abuse along with alcohol could amplify these negative impact on the heart – resulting in death.

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) also states that this level of damage to the heart – as seen in Michael’s case – can also be caused by liver damage. The liver, much like other organs in the body is responsible for preventing or removing bacteria and toxins.

According to a personal friend of Michaels, they have shared concerns and experiences of “Seeing him dragged into that world” in the past. So, it would not come as a surprise for some if this were the real reason behind his death.

Many are wondering why in the case of George Michael’s, he’s merely labeled a “death caused by heart failure”, as opposed to other pop stars that are ostracized for their drug and alcohol abuse – presumably because they died during or after an overdose.

Michaels is best known for hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”, “Careless Whisper” (1984), “One More Try” (1987), and “Freedom! 90” from his popular album “Listen without Prejudice” (1991).

Interesting stuff! But, none the less sad, and undoubtedly marking the loss of a great talent.

