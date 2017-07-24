Did Charlize Theron Roll Her Eyes At Tia Mowry? The Actress Clears Up The Rumors!

Actress Charlize Theron is finally talking about the old rumors that she was once rude to Tia Mowry after a run-in at SoulCycle. The star revealed her side of the story yesterday, July 23 during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Mowry claimed the Atomic Blonde actress snubbed her back in 2014.

‘She was not very nice to me. I said, ‘Hi,’ and she actually rolled her eyes and said, ‘Oh my God,’ I was not over-the-top. I know how to approach another celebrity. Charlize was just mean. I am just being honest,’ Mowry, who was 39 years old at the time, stated.

In addition, it was later reported that Theron, 41, was ‘so pissed off’ that she demanded SoulCycle to ban Tia Mowry from their spin classes.

Now, during a round of Plead the Fifth, Cohen decided to talk about the past rumors and asked Theron about what really happened between the two.

‘What a b—h,’ the actress joked, adding that, ‘Well you cannot go by that. I am really nice at SoulCycle actually, because once my endorphins kick in, I am actually almost too friendly. I am always touching people, like, ‘Hey!’’

Theron then explained that she doesn’t even remember seeing Tia at SoulCycle, but she doubts she did such a thing considering she is not the eye rolling type.

