Did Blac Chyna Hook Up With Nicki Minaj’s Ex Boyfriend Safaree Samuels?

Blac Chyna has been accused of a countless number of scandals lately but this one definitely takes the cake. The ex-girlfriend of “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” star Safaree Samuels accused the mother of two of sleeping with her ex-boyfriend.

The claim lacks support, but Safaree and Blac Chyna have crossed paths before. The producer attended the Chymoji Launch Party in 2016 when the mogul released her custom emoji line that also included the big announcement that she was pregnant with Dream Kardashian.

Safaree has a type (curvy, blonde, big personalities), and Blac Chyna fits the mold for sure. However, that’s not enough to back up the claims brought to Fameolous by Safaree’s ex, Star Divine.

If the accusations are true, this would be extremely shady of Chyna considering that she’s been longtime friends with Nicki Minaj. She recently filmed a music video with the rapper.

The other shocking detail is that Star Divine was just hanging with the reality star. In June, the two appeared on Chyna’s Snapchat together; however, Divine says that she didn’t know at that point.

Meanwhile, Safaree has security measures to worry about. His Twitter was recently hacked by a person who tweeted “I really want a kid. nicki you were supposed to have my child. I can’t believe this is life.”

The tweet was pretty believable considering that Samuels is known for his emotional outbursts, but it usually comes out as a jab at Nicki and not a sign of regret.

Blac Chyna and Safaree have yet to respond to the claims while Star Divine has yet to provide proof of her allegation. She hasn’t even explained how she found out the information between the time that she was cool with the model and now.

Advertisement

Do you think what Star Divine is saying is true or is she just looking for fame?